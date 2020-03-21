English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Issues an Advisory on Staying Safe During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share an appeal as well as an advisory to his fans and citizens of the country to take necessary precautions to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh has shared a video appealing to his fans to take necessary precautions to stay safe from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The actor urged citizens of the country to take simple steps like staying indoors and not commuting through public transport unless absolutely necessary.

"I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commuting by trains and buses, if not absolutely necessary. The next 10 to 15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint-front. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation and please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government," he was heard saying.

Take a look at the video below:

The actor also tweeted in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a Janata Curfew on March 22nd. "It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all," Shah Rukh wrote.


