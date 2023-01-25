'SRK Itna haseen...' Says Anurag Kashyap After Watching Pathaan, Anil Kapoor Calls the Film an 'Emotion'

Pathaan day is here! Not just Shah Rukh Khan fans but most of the film fraternity is elated to see the King back in his form on the big screen. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who watched the first-day first show of King Khan’s film, called the star ‘haseen’ and ‘sundar.’ He was watching it with actor Karan Mehta, who will star in his upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Speaking to India Today, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnaka action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai. Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai." He also complimented the Shah Rukh’s body in the film.

On the other hand, veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to write, #Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion!! @iamsrk@deepikapadukone Looking forward to seeing #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!"

Meanwhile, News18’s review of Pathaan reads, “The action-sequences in the film are top-notch. You can’t help but cheer, whistle and clap for Deepika as she performs some challenging jujutsu stunts. There’s also a solo action sequence featuring her wielding the deadly Gatling gun, which truly blows your mind. Pathaan’s introduction scene as he combats the bad guys is remarkable and with the striking and stylised background music, it is pure gold. Jim and Pathaan locking horns atop a trailer and then on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, and particularly, the fight sequence with Pathaan and Tiger (yes, Salman Khan has a rather long-ish cameo) is a treat. For those who grew up on a staple diet of the 1990s Bollywood, there’s nothing better than watching and revelling in the banter and the camaraderie between two of the biggest superstars of the country!"

