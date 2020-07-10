Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan and Jason Mamoa in the Same Frame Demands Your Attention

A picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan with Hollywood actors has been breaking the internet. The image goes back in time when King Khan was in Riyadh, Dubai last year to participate in the Joy Forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia film industry. In the photograph, SRK is posing with Hollywood actors, Jason Momoa and Jackie Chan.

During the event, Shah Rukh extended his gratitude to the hosts for giving him the opportunity to meet Chan. He also mentioned that his youngest son, AbRam is a huge fan of Aquaman.

















Retired martial arts expert and Belgian hero, Jean-Claude van Damme also graced the evening with his presence. He spilled his excitement on Instagram as he posted a selfie of himself, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. In the caption, he wrote, "Khan, Damme, Chan at the Joy Forum'19. The joy's all mine as I got to meet my heroes."

















Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the 'Most Prominent International Celebrity' award at the forum.



On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film, Zero, remains his last release. The film directed by Aanand L. Rai, had Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in important roles.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment launched a new web series, titled Betaal. The horror-thriller directed by Ghoul maker Patrick Graham started streaming May 24 onwards. He also became narrator in the Kabir Khan directed web series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. The show is based on true events when INA was led by Subhash Chandra Bose, released on January 24. It had Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny in the lead.