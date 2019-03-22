English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with superheroes Captain America, Iron Man and Thor to solve yet another riddle in Dubai's picturesque locale in his latest promotional campaign.
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with superheroes Captain America, Iron Man and Thor to solve yet another riddle in Dubai's picturesque locale in his latest promotional campaign.
The 53-year-old superstar has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.
The fourth video starts with Shah Rukh saying out a riddle: "With hammer, shield and armour, Earth's mightiest heroes gain their power."
The "Dilwale" star then goes to IMG World's Of Adventure, an indoor amusement park here and helps a woman find her lost son.
He wins a prize that says "on all the walk to everything you need, the white hat is your guide". The engraved metal piece brings him the second coin.
"There are three hidden coins in Dubai.... Where do you think I should go for the last one?" SRK ends the video.
The #BeMyGuest campaign consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the posh Middle Eastern city.
The 53-year-old superstar has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.
The fourth video starts with Shah Rukh saying out a riddle: "With hammer, shield and armour, Earth's mightiest heroes gain their power."
The "Dilwale" star then goes to IMG World's Of Adventure, an indoor amusement park here and helps a woman find her lost son.
He wins a prize that says "on all the walk to everything you need, the white hat is your guide". The engraved metal piece brings him the second coin.
"There are three hidden coins in Dubai.... Where do you think I should go for the last one?" SRK ends the video.
The #BeMyGuest campaign consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the posh Middle Eastern city.
Three coins, one old box and tons of clues to solve. Wonder what my next challenge will be? @visitdubai— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 18, 2019
Catch the action and find out more on https://t.co/nBpJTAVmit #BeMyGuest pic.twitter.com/Rs8FmQIMKO
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- Kesari: Akshay Kumar's War Saga is the Biggest Box Office Opener of 2019
- Emilia Clarke Writes On Surviving Brain Surgery, Twitter Hails Her Dragon Courage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results