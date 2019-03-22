LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with superheroes Captain America, Iron Man and Thor to solve yet another riddle in Dubai's picturesque locale in his latest promotional campaign.

IANS

Updated:March 22, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with superheroes Captain America, Iron Man and Thor to solve yet another riddle in Dubai's picturesque locale in his latest promotional campaign.

The 53-year-old superstar has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.

The fourth video starts with Shah Rukh saying out a riddle: "With hammer, shield and armour, Earth's mightiest heroes gain their power."

The "Dilwale" star then goes to IMG World's Of Adventure, an indoor amusement park here and helps a woman find her lost son.

He wins a prize that says "on all the walk to everything you need, the white hat is your guide". The engraved metal piece brings him the second coin.

"There are three hidden coins in Dubai.... Where do you think I should go for the last one?" SRK ends the video.

The #BeMyGuest campaign consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the posh Middle Eastern city.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram