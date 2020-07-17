Shah Rukh Khan Jokes About Staying Home for 1.5 Years as Gauri Posts This Pic

Gauri Khan recently shared a picture of herself with Shah Rukh Khan and the actor's wax statue on social media and wrote, "Two much to handle... ❤️ @iamsrk (sic)." The throwback image of the star couple is from Grevin Wax Museum, Paris.

In response to the post, Shah Rukh took a jibe at the fact that he has been away from the silver screen for close to two years now and wrote in the comments section, "Aur for the last 1 year and 6 months dono ghar pe hain." (both have been sitting at home for last 1 year and 6 months). SRK's last theatrical release was Zero, which released in December 2018.

Check out Shah Rukh and Gauri's hilarious social media banter that is making us laugh out loud here.

Meanwhile, there have been several projects that SRK has been associated with in the meantime. The latest report says that he will be collaborating with ace Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani for his next. It has been stated that the movie may begin shooting as soon as October later this year. However, an official confirmation in the regard is still awaited.

Gauri and Shah Rukh have been donating generously amid the coronavirus pandemic and are quarantining at their Mumbai bungalow with their children. SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.