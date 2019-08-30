Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'

Bard of Blood's primary cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'
Bard of Blood's primary cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor.
Loading...

Emraan Hashmi has been seen less frequently on the big screen. He stated his reason being that he wants to play a more diverse set of roles now and is, therefore, more careful when accepting scripts. He will be making his next appearance in the Netflix series Bard of Blood.  In the series, Hashmi will be playing an ex-RAW agent who is called into work again for a special mission. The trailer of the series was recently dropped and it did well to impress fans.

Bard of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. It is known how SRK enjoys a little bit of humour even at work. Teasing Emraan Hashmi he stated that Bard of Blood  will help him transform his image from a serial kisser to a serial killer. He even added, "Initially, we were joking about how Emraan's image is going to turn a serial kisser to a serious kicker. Emraan is a tough guy."

The series will see Emraan Hashmi being requested to come out of retirement to help rescue a group of Indian spies who have been captured in Pakistan. Hashmi then teams up with Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar to rescue the spies while also dealing with his past. Talking about Emraan Hashmi's character Kabir Anand, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Kabir Anand's character is that of someone who is not in-your-face tough, but has a macho personality and works with his mind plus there is a physical ability of an action hero and I think that mix perfectly fits Emraan."

Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi in 2015. The series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will be spread over seven episodes and will release on September 27, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram