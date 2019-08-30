Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'

Emraan Hashmi has been seen less frequently on the big screen. He stated his reason being that he wants to play a more diverse set of roles now and is, therefore, more careful when accepting scripts. He will be making his next appearance in the Netflix series Bard of Blood. In the series, Hashmi will be playing an ex-RAW agent who is called into work again for a special mission. The trailer of the series was recently dropped and it did well to impress fans.

Bard of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. It is known how SRK enjoys a little bit of humour even at work. Teasing Emraan Hashmi he stated that Bard of Blood will help him transform his image from a serial kisser to a serial killer. He even added, "Initially, we were joking about how Emraan's image is going to turn a serial kisser to a serious kicker. Emraan is a tough guy."

The series will see Emraan Hashmi being requested to come out of retirement to help rescue a group of Indian spies who have been captured in Pakistan. Hashmi then teams up with Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar to rescue the spies while also dealing with his past. Talking about Emraan Hashmi's character Kabir Anand, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Kabir Anand's character is that of someone who is not in-your-face tough, but has a macho personality and works with his mind plus there is a physical ability of an action hero and I think that mix perfectly fits Emraan."

Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi in 2015. The series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will be spread over seven episodes and will release on September 27, 2019.

