Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Wish Ajay Devgn a Happy 100th Film Birthday with Emotional Posts

Ajay Devgn, who made his debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, will be celebrating a career milestone of 100 films with his upcoming release Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. To commemorate the occasion, the makers released a poster with all of Ajay Devgn's characters making a larger image of his character in the film. On this special occasion, wife and actress Kajol, who will also be Ajay's co-star in Tanhaji, took to social media to share a heartwarming message for Ajay.

Ajay and Kajol, who have done about ten films together, will be seen as Tanhaji and Savitri Malusare in the film. Kajol took to social media to pen an emotional appreciation post for Ajay. "30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 100th film birthday @ajaydevgn," the actress wrote.

30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019

The actress also shared a video tribute for the actor's career, which showed the best moments from his films including Gangajal, Singham, Shivay and Golmaal.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has also praised Ajav for achieving the milestone.

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan will be released on December 27, 2019.

