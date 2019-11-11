Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Wish Ajay Devgn a Happy 100th Film Birthday with Emotional Posts

With Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn will be completing his 100th film in Bollywood. His actor wife Kajol put out an appreciation post on the occasion.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Wish Ajay Devgn a Happy 100th Film Birthday with Emotional Posts
Ajay Devgn and Kajol: The real-life couple has done quite some romantic films, like Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj, U, Me aur Hum. Ajay-Kajol will be seen romancing on reel in their next Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. (Image: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn, who made his debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, will be celebrating a career milestone of 100 films with his upcoming release Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. To commemorate the occasion, the makers released a poster with all of Ajay Devgn's characters making a larger image of his character in the film. On this special occasion, wife and actress Kajol, who will also be Ajay's co-star in Tanhaji, took to social media to share a heartwarming message for Ajay.

Ajay and Kajol, who have done about ten films together, will be seen as Tanhaji and Savitri Malusare in the film. Kajol took to social media to pen an emotional appreciation post for Ajay. "30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 100th film birthday @ajaydevgn," the actress wrote.

The actress also shared a video tribute for the actor's career, which showed the best moments from his films including Gangajal, Singham, Shivay and Golmaal.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has also praised Ajav for achieving the milestone.

Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan will be released on December 27, 2019.

