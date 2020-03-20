Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan Come Out in Support of PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew

Bollywood came out in full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he asked the nation to face the coronavirus pandemic with resolve and restraint. After urging the country to observe March 22 as 'Janata Curfew' in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also called for the services of lakhs of health and allied services personnel to be acknowledged on that day.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were among the first to tweet to promote the Janata Curfew proposed by the PM. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have also tweeted their pledge to follow the PM's instructions. The Bollywood stars have been actively spreading the word among their followers via social media.

Here's what they had to say:

It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew.



In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures.



It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2020

Haasan also called upon his fellow Tamil actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay and Suriya to support of the cause on March 22, Sunday.

"I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services," said Amitabh Bachchan.

T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..

BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

Hrithik Roshan pledged to follow the PM's instructions and urged his fans to do so.

The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honourable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest. https://t.co/9yMlho6lQ1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 19, 2020

