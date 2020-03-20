English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan Come Out in Support of PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have been actively spreading the word among their followers via social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Bollywood came out in full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he asked the nation to face the coronavirus pandemic with resolve and restraint. After urging the country to observe March 22 as 'Janata Curfew' in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also called for the services of lakhs of health and allied services personnel to be acknowledged on that day.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were among the first to tweet to promote the Janata Curfew proposed by the PM. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have also tweeted their pledge to follow the PM's instructions. The Bollywood stars have been actively spreading the word among their followers via social media.

Here's what they had to say:

Haasan also called upon his fellow Tamil actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay and Suriya to support of the cause on March 22, Sunday.

"I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services," said Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik Roshan pledged to follow the PM's instructions and urged his fans to do so.

