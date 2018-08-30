English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore Look Stunning in New Photoshoot. See Pics
See stunning images of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan from their latest photoshoot for Lux.
Sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor in the latest photoshoot for Lux. (Image: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)
Loading...
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore have redefined beauty and elegance through their work and style over the years. The two always look stunning in their distinct ways. So, now if you add to it the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, what do you get? A jaw-dropping set of images.
Bebo recently posed with her mother in-law, sister and SRK for Lux and the result has left us swooning.
Shah Rukh and Karisma took to their social media accounts on Wednesday to share images from the shoot.
“What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.
Meanwhile, Karisma, who maintains an active Instagram account, shared two photographs from the shoot—one with everyone and the other only with Kareena.
In the images, the ladies look resplendent in shimmering golden outfits. SRK, meanwhile, looks dapper in a black tuxedo.
Shah Rukh, who endorses the leading soap brand, has previously appeared in several of its advertisements. He once infamously posed bathing inside the bathtub, much like the heroines. The 52-year-old actor has also featured alongside Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor for the soap’s special 75th anniversary campaign.
SRK, who has worked with both the Kapoor sisters in several successful films, will next be seen in in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Kareena, meanwhile, will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Takht with and Akshay Kumar in Good News.
Bebo recently posed with her mother in-law, sister and SRK for Lux and the result has left us swooning.
Shah Rukh and Karisma took to their social media accounts on Wednesday to share images from the shoot.
“What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.
Meanwhile, Karisma, who maintains an active Instagram account, shared two photographs from the shoot—one with everyone and the other only with Kareena.
In the images, the ladies look resplendent in shimmering golden outfits. SRK, meanwhile, looks dapper in a black tuxedo.
Shah Rukh, who endorses the leading soap brand, has previously appeared in several of its advertisements. He once infamously posed bathing inside the bathtub, much like the heroines. The 52-year-old actor has also featured alongside Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor for the soap’s special 75th anniversary campaign.
SRK, who has worked with both the Kapoor sisters in several successful films, will next be seen in in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Kareena, meanwhile, will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Takht with and Akshay Kumar in Good News.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Twinkle Khanna Pointing Towards the Arrests of Activists with her Tweet?
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Kriti Kharbanda Took a Vodka Shot to Be Able to Yell at Dharmendra for a Scene
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore Look Stunning in New Photoshoot. See Pics
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...