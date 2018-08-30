Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore Look Stunning in New Photoshoot. See Pics

loveeeee ❤❤❤ @therealkarismakapoor @iamsrk A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 29, 2018 at 4:10am PDT

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore have redefined beauty and elegance through their work and style over the years. The two always look stunning in their distinct ways. So, now if you add to it the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, what do you get? A jaw-dropping set of images.Bebo recently posed with her mother in-law, sister and SRK for Lux and the result has left us swooning.Shah Rukh and Karisma took to their social media accounts on Wednesday to share images from the shoot.“What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.Meanwhile, Karisma, who maintains an active Instagram account, shared two photographs from the shoot—one with everyone and the other only with Kareena.In the images, the ladies look resplendent in shimmering golden outfits. SRK, meanwhile, looks dapper in a black tuxedo.Shah Rukh, who endorses the leading soap brand, has previously appeared in several of its advertisements. He once infamously posed bathing inside the bathtub, much like the heroines. The 52-year-old actor has also featured alongside Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor for the soap’s special 75th anniversary campaign.SRK, who has worked with both the Kapoor sisters in several successful films, will next be seen in in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Kareena, meanwhile, will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Takht with and Akshay Kumar in Good News.