English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina, Anushka Reveal their Favourite Character in Zero; Watch Video
Watch Zero’s lead star-cast discuss the role they wanted to play in the film.
The first look posters of 'Zero' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment)
Loading...
With Zero’s trailer launch on Friday, the film’s promotions have kick-started in full swing.
Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Monday to share a video which has the film’s lead cast—Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and her—and director Anand L Rai discuss the character they love the most and wanted to play in Zero.
Interestingly, none of the three actors named their own character as the best in the film. Shah Rukh said he wanted to play Katrina’s Babita Kumari and would have loved to be treated like a superstar, wear expensive clothes and be thronged by crowds. Not that he doesn’t get enough of it already.
Katrina said after reading the script, she felt the most strongly about Anushka’s Afia, a wheelchair-bound scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy, so much so that she even cried over it.
Meanwhile, Anushka revealed that she was most amused by Shah Rukh’s character Bauua, his carefree attitude and the way he talks to his friends and father.
It is later revealed that Anand L Rai told all the three actors that their character was the most important in the film. However, he avoided a direct answer when asked about his favourite character. He said it was the rocket—which features at the end of the trailer—because it did as it was told and asked no questions.
Watch the video here:
The film is slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Monday to share a video which has the film’s lead cast—Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and her—and director Anand L Rai discuss the character they love the most and wanted to play in Zero.
Interestingly, none of the three actors named their own character as the best in the film. Shah Rukh said he wanted to play Katrina’s Babita Kumari and would have loved to be treated like a superstar, wear expensive clothes and be thronged by crowds. Not that he doesn’t get enough of it already.
Katrina said after reading the script, she felt the most strongly about Anushka’s Afia, a wheelchair-bound scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy, so much so that she even cried over it.
Meanwhile, Anushka revealed that she was most amused by Shah Rukh’s character Bauua, his carefree attitude and the way he talks to his friends and father.
It is later revealed that Anand L Rai told all the three actors that their character was the most important in the film. However, he avoided a direct answer when asked about his favourite character. He said it was the rocket—which features at the end of the trailer—because it did as it was told and asked no questions.
Watch the video here:
Sach kab tak chhup sakta hain. Jaaniye abhi 😜 @iamsrk #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #ZeroKaSach pic.twitter.com/hrYcC7wo5b— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 5, 2018
The film is slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Pyramid Scheme: New Discovery Finally Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Built Megastructures
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...