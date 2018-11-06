Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina, Anushka Reveal their Favourite Character in Zero; Watch Video

With Zero’s trailer launch on Friday, the film’s promotions have kick-started in full swing.Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Monday to share a video which has the film’s lead cast—Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and her—and director Anand L Rai discuss the character they love the most and wanted to play in Zero.Interestingly, none of the three actors named their own character as the best in the film. Shah Rukh said he wanted to play Katrina’s Babita Kumari and would have loved to be treated like a superstar, wear expensive clothes and be thronged by crowds. Not that he doesn’t get enough of it already.Katrina said after reading the script, she felt the most strongly about Anushka’s Afia, a wheelchair-bound scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy, so much so that she even cried over it.Meanwhile, Anushka revealed that she was most amused by Shah Rukh’s character Bauua, his carefree attitude and the way he talks to his friends and father.It is later revealed that Anand L Rai told all the three actors that their character was the most important in the film. However, he avoided a direct answer when asked about his favourite character. He said it was the rocket—which features at the end of the trailer—because it did as it was told and asked no questions.Watch the video here:The film is slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.