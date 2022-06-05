Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Test Positive for COVID-19; Salman, Salim Khan Get Death Threat Letter

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for COVID-19. sources confirmed to CNN-News18. SRK and the Namaste London actress have become the latest actors to have tested positive in recent days. Last month, Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid and on Saturday, news of Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur testing positive for Covid-19 made the headlines.

The Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recently took up the chance of writing her memoir in association with Harper Collins titled, ‘Open Book: Not quite a Memoir’. The actress confessed in the book that she was a victim of sexual abuse and that for quite some time, was abused by her ‘uncle’ who her family thought was an angel. Kubbra also opened up about the abuse she endured at a young age in order to save her family from being ‘destroyed’.

It was a historic moment for BTS and their fans as the members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — made their way to the White House. BTS was invited by US President Joe Biden to discuss the hate crimes against Asians and celebrate AAPI month. The POTUS, on Saturday, took to social media and shared a video in which he shared a number of unseen moments from BTS’ White House visit.The video began with Biden surprising the members by playing Butter in the Oval Office before they kicked off their discussion. “I’d figured I make you feel at home,” he said, as he hits play. The members were visibly moved by the gesture.

Two days after dropping an intriguing trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, the makers of the film have now announced the release of a new song from the flick titled Dhoop Paani Behne De. The song crooned by late iconic singer KK, will be the first song to be released after his demise.

Actor Salman Khan and his father, veteran writer-producer Salim Khan have received a threat letter, Mumbai Police informed the media on Sunday. An FIR has been filed at Bandra police station against an unknown person in the case and a further probe is underway, according to the news agency ANI. According to a Times of India report, the letter was found by Salim’s security staff. The report quoted a police officer stating, “Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.”

