Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Flaunt Their Dancing Skills in BTS Video From Sets of Zero, Watch

The OGs of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan require no new introduction. The audiences have given immense love to both the actors and enjoy watching them on-screen. Both stars collaborated for the first time in 2012 for Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and were last seen in Zero in 2018. On Thursday, King Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a major throwback snippet from the sets of Zero on their social media platforms.

The production house shared a behind-the-scenes clip from item number Husn Parcham. In the short reel, SRK and Katrina can be seen filming the track with their utmost dedication. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress can be heard saying that filmmaker Aanand L Rai wanted the song to be lively. She also added, “It is not about performing for anyone else, you are performing because you just love dancing.” Katrina looked stunning in the video and the clip was aptly captioned, “Here is a BTS snippet of Katrina Kaif stealing our heart away!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

After the video was posted, fans poured red hearts for both the stars in the comment section. “This is my favourite music video,” one commented. Another wrote, “I love this movie.” Someone also said, “One of the best dancers Bollywood has, she is amazing.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DhtwH8BY7lQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Talking of the song, it has been sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari and has been tuned by Ajay-Atul and penned by Irshad Kamil. Aanand L Rai’s directorial is a fantasy drama also featuring Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Speaking on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has some interesting projects lined up. He will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s directorial Jawan starring opposite Nayanthara and Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here