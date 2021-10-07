Shah Rukh Khan Knew Salman Khan Will Be There in Times Of Trouble, Watch Viral Video

Back in 2018, Salman Khan was hosting the popular reality game show, Dus Ka Dum season 3. His close friends from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, had appeared on the grand finale episode as special guests. Now, a snippet from the episode has resurfaced online and has been circulating on the social media. It shows Salman asking Shah Rukh, “Aapka koi hai thick and thin mein (Do you have anyone who is always there through thick and thin?)”

To this, Shah Rukh instantly replied saying, “Agar main kabhi trouble mein hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family trouble mein hai, to tum ho (If ever I am in trouble, more importantly, if my family is ever in trouble, I know you are there.)” Salman immediately nodded his head in affirmation saying, “Definitely.” This made both the superstars extremely emotional. They are seen fighting back their tears as they share a warm hug. Rani and members of the audience are all seen smiling and clapping to see the Khans’ tight bond.

Salman and Shah Rukh have starred together in films including Karan Arjun, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Zero, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

On Sunday, Salman was seen dropping by Shah Rukh’s house, Mannat around midnight, following SRK’s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a cruise drugs case. Salman was one of the first Bollywood stars to visit SRK at his hour of crisis.

Aryan was among the eight detained by the anti-drugs agency following a raid at a rave party on a ship off the coast of Mumbai. The 23-year-old’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, who has also handled cases for Salman and actor Sanjay Dutt, mentioned that Aryan was arrested on the basis of chat messages only. The lawyer has demanded bail for Aryan, who is currently in NCB’s custody.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.