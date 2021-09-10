Shah Rukh Khan Launches Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s Entrepreneurial Venture

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday, September 10 launched actor couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s plant-based meat venture named Imagine Meats. The actor took to social media to share a picture in his signature pose. In the photo, he is holding a packet of Imagine Meats in each hand. The Badshah of Bollywood also used ‘Main Hoon Na’ as a reference in his caption to add to the wit element. SRK starred in the movie Main Hoon Na along with Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suneil Shetty in main roles. The 2004 movie was helmed by director Farah Khan.

In a part of his caption, SRK wrote, “My friends Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’.” In conclusion to his post, Shah Rukh wished the entire team of Imagine Meats for their newly launched venture. His photo on Instagram alone has crossed the million likes benchmark and has received a lot of love from the netizens.

Genelia also shared Shah Rukh’s photo of launching the product. She thanked him in the caption of her post and went on to write how he is equivalent to the definition of ‘graciousness’. She also thanked the superstar for being a call away for them and expressed her love for him as well. Many of her friends from the industry including Ashish Chowdhry and Mushtaq Sheikh have also reacted to the post and extended their good wishes for her entrepreneurial journey along with her husband Riteish.

A few days ago, Riteish had shared photos of himself in which he was wearing a black t-shirt which had the text ‘Imagine’ written on it. The actor had posted these pictures before the official launch of his brand.

For the unversed, Imagine Meats is a vegan meat brand that has been launched in Mumbai. The product as of now has been made available both online and offline across the city.

