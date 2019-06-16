Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Launches Website to Support Acid Attack Victims On Father's Day

On Father's Day 2019, Shah Rukh Khan lunched a support network for women who have been acid- attack survivors.

June 16, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan Launches Website to Support Acid Attack Victims On Father's Day
On the occasion of Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan announced the launch of a support network that aims to rehabilitate and help women who have been acid attack survivors or have faced the emotional and physical effects of acid attack. The foundation is named after his father and is called Meer foundation.

Shah Rukh shared the news with people on Sunday as he launched the official website, and wrote, "A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world. http://meerfoundation.org/ (sic)."

In a note for the foundation's website, Shah Rukh wrote, "In my life, I have been given several opportunities to flourish by the people around me. And this is exactly what I want to do for others – especially women. My dream is to create an ecosystem that allows women, regardless of their history, to redefine, redo, or rework their lives the way they choose, the way they see fit. This might seem idealistic, but I truly believe that we can empower women to dream, grow, and live life without worry."

He adds, "Through Meer, I believe that we can help women who have been treated unfairly by creating a network of support. In the past year alone, I have seen the Foundation’s immense potential to better lives and change the future. We have only just begun, and we plan to grow even stronger, ultimately helping the dream become a reality."

