Shah Rukh Khan Launches Website to Support Acid Attack Victims On Father's Day
On Father's Day 2019, Shah Rukh Khan lunched a support network for women who have been acid- attack survivors.
Image: Special Arrangement
On the occasion of Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan announced the launch of a support network that aims to rehabilitate and help women who have been acid attack survivors or have faced the emotional and physical effects of acid attack. The foundation is named after his father and is called Meer foundation.
Shah Rukh shared the news with people on Sunday as he launched the official website, and wrote, "A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world. http://meerfoundation.org/ (sic)."
In a note for the foundation's website, Shah Rukh wrote, "In my life, I have been given several opportunities to flourish by the people around me. And this is exactly what I want to do for others – especially women. My dream is to create an ecosystem that allows women, regardless of their history, to redefine, redo, or rework their lives the way they choose, the way they see fit. This might seem idealistic, but I truly believe that we can empower women to dream, grow, and live life without worry."
A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world.https://t.co/BB0Eipnwum— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019
He adds, "Through Meer, I believe that we can help women who have been treated unfairly by creating a network of support. In the past year alone, I have seen the Foundation’s immense potential to better lives and change the future. We have only just begun, and we plan to grow even stronger, ultimately helping the dream become a reality."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suman Rao from Rajasthan Crowned Miss India 2019
- Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident
- #BlueForSudan: Why Are People Changing Their Profile Pictures to this Shade of Indigo?
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s