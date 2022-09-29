Shah Rukh Khan Lights Up Burj Khalifa Once Again, Fans Hail King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest star in Bollywood but his unparalleled stardom is not only limited to India. It reaches the farthest corners of the world. For the third time, the superstar lit up the much famed Burj Khalifa, on Wednesday evening, in a brand campaign for Burjeel Holdings, touted to be the UAE’s biggest private healthcare operator.

Earlier this month, UAE hospital operator roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of the group that helms 39 hospitals and medical centres under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman. Around 8:20 PM, the world’s tallest building screened the We Are Committed To Your Care campaign video in which the actor tells the motivating story of the healthcare group. The video begins with SRK’s tribute to the UAE’s heroic martyrs at the national and cultural landmark of Wahat Al Karama. The 1:10 minute video also showcases the historic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group’s flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City.

Meanwhile, the fans of the Pathaan superstar couldn’t hold their excitement as they shared their joy and adulation for SRK on their respective Twitter handles. One of them tweeted out, “MEGASTAR #ShahRukhKhan being on Burj Khalifa for the 4th time..❤️‍🔥By far the highest any actor in the world has ever achieved this feat. When SRK said “I am the last of stars” he truly meant it..👑✨”. Another fan page shared a snippet of the Burj Khalifa fountain that was playing the ‘Dhoom Tana’ song from his Blockbuster film Om Shanti Om.

The tweet read, “The musical fountain at Burj Khalifa played the music from King Khan’s Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings’ campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world’s biggest superstar ! # ShahRukhKhan #BurjKhalifa @iamsrk”.

Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, expressed, “We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomises the values we cherish. It symbolises Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The musical fountain at Burj Khalifa played the music from King Khan’s Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings’ campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! <br>Truly the world’s biggest superstar !<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShahRukhKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ShahRukhKhan</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BurjKhalifa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BurjKhalifa</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamsrk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@iamsrk</a> <a href=”https://t.co/bJIkJqHDfZ”>pic.twitter.com/bJIkJqHDfZ</a></p>— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SRKUniverse/status/1575172408377774080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Previously, Burj Khalifa had lit up in 2021 to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday.

