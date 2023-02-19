Actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to Pune and this time, he is shooting for Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and rumoured to star Vicky Kaushal. While little is known about the film, SRK was spotted posing with fans for a few pictures outside his vanity van.

In pictures shared by several fan club accounts on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen sporting his trademark look from the early 2000s — short hair and a clean-shaved face. The superstar was seen in a casual fit while sporting a pair of sunglasses. He smiles for the cameras as he posed with the fans.

While it has been revealed that Shah Rukh will be starring with Taapsee in the film, there were also rumours that Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been offered a role in the film. The former Udaariyaan actress also confessed that she is not aware of any such offers because she has not spoken to her team after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers," she told E-times.

A few days after, a source close to the film told Pinkvilla, “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and all the rumors about the same are baseless."

Dunki is slated to release in December. Shah Rukh was previously shooting for Atlee’s Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara.

