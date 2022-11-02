Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dashing At SRK Day Event On His 57th Birthday; View Pics

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and surely, it is no less than a festival for the actor’s fans. While social media is flooded with love-filled messages and wishes for King Khan, a special SRK Day event was also held in Mumbai on Wednesday. And guess who graced the event? None other than, Shah Rukh Khan!

Yes, you read it right. Shah Rukh Khan attended the SRK Day event in Mumbai which was reportedly attended by 1000 fans. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor was seen flaunting his infectious smile as he posed on the red carpet of the event. In other clicks, SRK was seen standing on the stage. He looked dashing as he sported a white t-shirt which he layered with a denim jacket. He also added goggles to his birthday special look and left everyone completely impressed with his charm.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan waved at a sea of fans who gthered outside Mannat. In the pictures that surfaced, SRK was also seen waving at his fans and bowing down with folded hands. In some of the pictures, the actor was also seen taking a selfie with a sea of well-wishers gathered outside his residence. Sharing one of the selfies on his Twitter handle, SRK wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Meanwhile, the teaser of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan was released earlier today which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline – Jawan and Dunki. Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

