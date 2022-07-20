Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dashing in Messy Hair As He Poses With Chefs Amid Dunki Shoot in London

After his absence from the silver screen for four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for three big releases next year. For his film Dunki, the actor is currently in London. A couple of days back, he was clicked at the airport where he finally let the paparazzi click his pictures after a long time. Following that, a couple of photos were also leaked of the actor from the sets of Dunki. Now, another photo has surfaced on the internet that shows King Khan posing with chefs after enjoying a meal in London.

Shah Rukh treated himself to a good Italian meal at one of the renowned restaurants in London and later posed with the chefs. In the photos, SRK can be seen donning a casual white tee which he paired with a jacket. The actor looked dashing in shades and messy hair. One of the chefs took to his social media handle to share the photo and wrote, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a couple of photos were leaked which are said to be from the shoot of Dunki. In the picture, shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh Khan sported a messy look while he waited for the shot. Wearing a plaided shirt that is half tucked in, Shah Rukh’s hair was messy in the picture. The actor was surrounded by the crew.

For Dunki, the actor has collaborated with director Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. The film also stars Tappsee Pannu while it is rumored that Vicky Kaushal has a role in the film.

Apart from Dunki, the actor has his most-anticipated release Pathaan which is slated for a Republic Day release next year. Pathaan will mark his return to the silver screen after 5 years. He also has Jawan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.