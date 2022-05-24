Shah Rukh Khan Looks Nothing Less Than Badshah In New Pics and Videos From Delhi Event

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to make a royal entry! The actor is currently in New Delhi for an event. SRK made the rare public appearance on Tuesday looking oh-so-dapper. In pictures and videos from the event, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a smart black tuxedo which he styled with his pair of sunglasses.

In the videos from the event, Shah Rukh Khan walked onto the stage greeting everyone in the crowd with an Adab while the theme music of his film Don played in the background. If that wasn’t enough, Shah Rukh also struck his signature pose.

On Monday, Shah Rukh was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. The actor, like previously, was seen dodging the cameras with the help of an umbrella. The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted the actor surrounded by his team making his way into the airport.

Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming movies. The actor is set to make his comeback after a five-year-long hiatus with Pathaan. The film is set to release in January 2023, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Shah Rukh has also announced Dhunki, set to release later next year. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

It is also reported that the actor is making a film with Tamil director Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead.

While he is busy with his projects, SRK is also gearing up for his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut. Suhana is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The announcement was made earlier this month and Shah Rukh penned a sweet note for her.

“Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor,” he wrote.

