Shah Rukh Khan Looks OH-So-Hot for Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot, Netizens Awestruck

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan, sending the netizens into a frenzy. The picture is from one of their photoshoots and sees King Khan striking an impressive pose for the camera. He looks dashing in a casual t-shirt which he paired with a green jacket and denim. Looking as handsome as ever, SRK stares intensely at the camera. Needless to say, one photo of the superstar was enough to make his fans excited.

Take a look:

As soon as the photo was uploaded, netizens took to the comment section to shower love on SRK. The comments were filled with heart and fire-shaped emojis. One of the users wrote, “A beautiful man inside-out #SRK ❤️" while another one added, “Aur kitne pics chupake rakhe ho,saare post karo n😭❤️❤️" Another fan also opined that SRK’s popularity will never go down.

SRK recently made headlines for a wonderful gesture. The Pathaan actor donated money to the Delhi hit-and-run case’s victim’s mother. It is reported that she was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting, supporting her mother and siblings. The actor’s Meer Foundation has donated money to help Anjali’s mother with regard to her health concerns and provide adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his great comeback on the big screen with the film Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will release on January 25. After Pathaan, he will be seen in director Atlee Kumar’s Jawan with actress Nayanthara. This will mark SRK’s first collaboration with both Atlee and Nayanthara. Next, the actor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

