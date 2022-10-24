Shah Rukh Khan Looks Oh-So-Hot in Black as He Reaches Red Chillies Office With Gauri Khan, AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan were recently clicked at Red Chillies Office on the evening of Diwali. The Khan family was also accompanied by Pooja Dadlani. Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page to share a video of King Khan entering the office premise with his family. In the video, SRK can be seen looking dapper in a black kurta as he steps out of his car. Later, his youngest son AbRam comes out of the car and holds his hand as they walk towards the office.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans took to the comment section to shower praises on the actor as it marked one of his rare appearances. One fan wrote, “THE PATHANIIII SUITTT” while another wrote, “SRK in Black ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Last night, Shah Rukh Khan was seen going to Amritpal Singh’s birthday bash but he covered his car with black curtains and the paparazzi couldn’t get a glimpse of him. Earlier, he was clicked with his family attending AbRam’s Taekwondo match however, he hid his face with an umbrella as he stepped out of the car. On both occasions, the shutterbugs could catch a clear glimpse of SRK’s eldest son, Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his grand comeback on the big screen with three films in 2023. The actor will be seen in theatres in Pathaan after 5 long years. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release in January next year. Next, he will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. Following that, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

This year, SRK was seen in cameo roles in three films- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra.

