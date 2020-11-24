Shah Rukh Khan Looks Quite Cute in this Throwback Picture with The Great Khali

As the wrestling legend, The Undertaker has finally bid goodbye to his stellar career with an emotional farewell at Survivor Series, Viral Bhayani shared a collage of some old throwback pictures of The Undertaker and The Great Khali, posing with Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, SRK can be seen posing playfully with The Great Khali. He looks quite cute in a casual tee and denim with a cap and his magical dimpled smile.

The Great Khali is seen donning a white shirt and blue jeans. The caption of the picture reads, “WWE on our mind since morning when we heard that #undertaker has announced his retirement. Will miss those great fights and drama, our #khali too is missed in the ring. Interestingly, Khali was the first-ever picture I had posted on this Instagram. Thank you @undertaker for all those wonderful memories.”

Meanwhile, SRK has kickstarted the shooting for his upcoming film Pathan after 2 long years. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has been shooting at YRF studios. According to reports, the film will be an action thriller and SRK will be seen performing action scenes while John, who will be playing the antagonist in the movie. The reports published by PinkVilla suggests that the second shooting schedule of Pathan will take place in Abu Dhabi. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film was released in 2018. Ever since, his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.