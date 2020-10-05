Shah Rukh Khan Looks Unrecognisable in This Black and White Picture of Him Playing Cricket

A throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) has been posted on Instagram from the time when he was young and played cricket. The photo, shared by ETimes on their Instagram handle, shows Shah Rukh behind the wickets trying to catch the ball. The caption of the post said, “Throwback! @iamsrk looks almost unrecognizable in this picture!”

This caption makes sense given the fact that the actor has a small moustache in the picture. The hairstyle is also quite different from the current one, with Shah Rukh having voluminous hair. However, if you look at all the looks of SRK since he entered Bollywood, he has hardly ever sported a moustache.

Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about his love for cricket many times in interviews. He owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL).

The legendary actor was a player of soccer and cricket. Speaking to Reuters, SRK in the 2008 interview had said that he pursued acting only after he injured his back and couldn’t follow up on a career in sports.

The actor had just bought the IPL team then and had said that God has given him money and status so instead of living an extravagant life, he wants “to invest money in sports.” He has also expressed his desire to start a sports academy.

SRK was recently spotted in Dubai with wife Gauri and son Aryan for the match of KKR against Rajasthan Royals. Looking at his pictures, it seems he has let his hair grow. The actor was wearing a mask designed to have the logo of KKR.

This time around, IPL matches are happening in the United Arab Emirates given the Covid-19 crisis in India. The coronavirus has claimed over 1 lakh lives in the country and has infected over 66 lakh people in India.