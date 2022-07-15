Shah Rukh Khan Lovingly Touches Kartik Aaryan's Cheeks, Hugs Him in Viral Video From an Event, Watch

With Shah Rukh Khan avoiding the media glare for the past couple of months, fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. Barring a few public appearances, SRK has kept a low profile. However, a video has surfaced on social media from the event Umang 2022, where King Khan can be seen having a sweet interaction with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan.

In the video Kartik can be seen in awe of SRK, who is seen sitting on a bike. As they converse, SRK is also seen touching Kartik’s cheeks adorably. The video impressed the netizens who were happy to see SRK and also lauded Kartik Aaryan. One comment read, “SRK Yaar So Humble men so humble ” while another comment read, “The way SRK touches Kartik’s cheeks .” Another user wrote, “Waiting to see you both on big screen.”

Watch the video here:

In his interview, Kartik shared that he is SRK’s fan and also recalled his meeting with the superstar. He had shared that he used to stand outside Mannat when he first came to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, King Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport and this time he ditched the umbrella and let the paparazzi take his pictures. If that wasn’t enough of a treat for his fans, SRK’s sweet interaction with the CISF officer was also caught on camera as well.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen wearing his popular scissor-printed denim pants with a black tee and a jacket. He sported a mask while completing his look with a pair of sunglasses. He carried a bag on his shoulder as he made his way to the departure terminal.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of three highly-anticipated films next year. The actor will be seen in Pathaan where he will reunite with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Next, he will be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala.

