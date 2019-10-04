Shah Rukh Khan Made a Career Out of Playing Stalker, Says Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is getting ready for the release of his upcoming film Laal Kaptan. The actor plays a Naga sadhu in search of revenge in the graphic thriller.

Saif is also quite opinionated in interviews and not one to mince words. During an interview with Zoom to promote the film, Saif talked about various cinema-related issues including Bollywood's obsession with the romanticisation of the male stalker.

Saif called it a 'genre' in itself. The actor, who was surprised that films based on male stalkers are always successful, joked that his Kal Ho Naa Ho co-actor Shah Rukh Khan made a career out of playing the stalker in various films. “Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it's always been successful and Shah Rukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning,” the actor said.

He also talked about Bollywood copying ideas and themes from the west. “And I don't know, it's like a society thing, we have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want and again, these characters must have trickled down from the West... they must have been, because we copy a lot.”

He went on to share an example of how the idea for Shah Rukh Khan's hit film Baazigar actually came from a 1991 Hollywood film, A Kiss Before Dying. “There was a film that became Baazigar, it was not an original Indian idea. It's a Western film about a guy who starts bumping off the girls in the family he wants to take revenge from.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptan will be releasing on October 18, 2019. He also has Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu and debutante Alaia that he recently wrapped. Apart from this, he will also be appearing in the period film Taanaji: The Unsung Hero with Ajay Devgn,

