Shah Rukh Khan Makes a Comeback on Twitter After Son Aryan Khan's Drug Case

Ever since Aryan Khan got involved in an alleged drug case last year, Shah Rukh Khan has been maintaining a low profile both online and offline. All this while, fans were eagerly waiting for him to come back on social media and they were elated when he made his first Instagram post since the arrest. Now, he seems to have made his comeback on Twitter as well. Although he did not post or tweet anything, he retweeted a post of his and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Take a look at the post:

In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive?#LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5.https://t.co/oCbnfcQA4v@thedeol @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 14, 2022

Both Gauri and Shah Rukh have been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since their son Aryan was arrested. Shah Rukh had once made a public appearance during Aryan’s stay in jail when he had visited Arthur Road jail to meet his 24-year-old son, and later, he was seen attending Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral as well. However, Gauri has completely avoided any kind of public outings.

Meanwhile Aryan is currently out on bail and he made his first public appearance with his sister Suhana Khan after this entire controversy. Suhana, Aryan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi were seen attending the IPL auctions instead of their parents, who are co-owners of the team Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback on the big screen after four years with Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan- Katrina KAif’s Tiger 3. Apart from these, he has also signed a film with Atlee and reports suggest that he has a film with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline as well.

