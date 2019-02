Shah Rukh Khan Makes An Appearance in Marshmello's Biba, Utters Iconic Dialogue for the American DJ

DJ Marshmello and his team are apparently pulling out all the stops in order to please their Indian fans. Earlier this month, the American DJ came up with a full-fledged desi song, in collaboration with composer Pritam and Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia, titled Biba.Now the official music video of Biba has released and Marshmello seems to have hit the right nerve by featuring Shah Rukh Khan in it, in addition to enacting some of the actor’s iconic scenes, from his long filmography, for the video.The video song features Shah Rukh’s trademark romantic dance sequences. It starts with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, inside mustard fields, before moving on to Devdas, where he is seen enjoying a dance performance, while drinking milk. From Chaiyya Chaiyya, atop a train, in Dil se to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, some of the Bollywood star’s most iconic scenes have been recreated, with a humourous touch.The song also features Shah Rukh in a small cameo, where he signs off for the DJ, saying, “Marshmello, naam toh suna hoga.” (Marshmello, you must be familiar with the name!).As part of his Indian tour, Marshmello will perform his musical set in different cities like Gurugram and Pune. In Pune, he will perform as part of the VH1 Supersonic music festival alongside singer-rapper Jaden Smith, DJ Simon Green and Indian artistes like Blackstratblues, Arjun Vagale, among others.Watch video song here:Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.