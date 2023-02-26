Shah Rukh Khan Marks Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's 29th Anniversary, Says 'Sometimes You Lose the Moment But...'

Shah Rukh Khan went on a trip down memory lane, remembering the cast, crew, and director Kundan Shah who worked in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa as the film completed 29 years of its release. Released in 1994, Shah Rukh played the role of Sunil in the film, which continues to be one of the most popular characters in his career. On Sunday, he took to his social media handles and shared a black-and-white picture from the film and penned a philosophical post.

“At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too !" he wrote.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 26, 2023

The comments section was filled with love for the film and Shah Rukh. “A film that lives in our hearts even today, with its characters, absolute classic. This movie was a masterpiece. The emotion in this film was unmatched. That innocence on Sunil’s face, LOVE U MY GOD SRK," a social media user wrote. “Beautiful character. And you haven’t changed almost anything in your appearance, you’re still as handsome and charming as you were back then! Congratulations on everything you’ve achievedLove u SHAH," added another.

“There is never loss in love as everything around is LOVE… Sunil didn’t get the warmth of his sun, but he got the magic of the promising moon," a third user wrote. “Sunil will always remain your cutest and most wholesome character," a fourth user wrote.

For the unversed, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa revolved around a boy named Sunil who was trying every trick in the book to win Anna over. However, she was in love with Chris. While his attempts included creating a misunderstanding between her and Chris, he eventually doesn’t end up with her. While Shah Rukh played Sunil, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi played the role of Anna and Deepak Tijori played Chris. The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah and Ravi Baswani, among many others.

