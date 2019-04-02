English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Mesut Özil and Thanks the German Footballer for Hospitality
Arsenal footballer and global sporting icon Mesut Ozil recently sent out a special invitation to Shah Rukh Khan for a match against Newcastle United that took place in London.
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
Loading...
Add a prominent German footballer's name to Shah Rukh Khan's fan list. Mesut Özil, who plays for the English club Arsenal, recently sent out a special invitation to the actor for a match against Newcastle United that took place in London. The Bollywood star accepted the invite and shared a couple of photos from his meeting with Özil and thanked him for his hospitality. He also extended an invite to Özil and his fiancé Amine Gülşe to come to India.
"What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India," Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter handle, as he shared photos of his meeting with Ozil and his fiancé Amine.
Shah Rukh attended one of Premier League, 2018-19's important matches that took place on Sunday night in London at the Emirates Stadium. The German player invited the Superstar to his hospitality box as he’s a big fan of the actor. SRK also has fans in celebrities like Chris Martin, Hugh Jackman, Zayn Malik, Leonardo Di Caprio, Penelope Cruz, James Cameron and many others.
Oscar winning actor Di Caprio admitted to being a Shah Rukh fan and had said, "Starring in a movie with him will make me more popular than I am now!"
As for the football match invite, SRK accepted the invite because is an avid sports fan himself. He co-owns the Indian Premiere League team Kolkata Knight Riders and barely misses matches, each season. He is also often seen enthusiastically cheering for the team from the stands. The actor's announcement for another film is eager awaited by the fans.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India," Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter handle, as he shared photos of his meeting with Ozil and his fiancé Amine.
What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India. pic.twitter.com/4rtBJXZ5uW— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2019
Shah Rukh attended one of Premier League, 2018-19's important matches that took place on Sunday night in London at the Emirates Stadium. The German player invited the Superstar to his hospitality box as he’s a big fan of the actor. SRK also has fans in celebrities like Chris Martin, Hugh Jackman, Zayn Malik, Leonardo Di Caprio, Penelope Cruz, James Cameron and many others.
Oscar winning actor Di Caprio admitted to being a Shah Rukh fan and had said, "Starring in a movie with him will make me more popular than I am now!"
As for the football match invite, SRK accepted the invite because is an avid sports fan himself. He co-owns the Indian Premiere League team Kolkata Knight Riders and barely misses matches, each season. He is also often seen enthusiastically cheering for the team from the stands. The actor's announcement for another film is eager awaited by the fans.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone X Lineup’s Trial Production to Begin in Chennai Soon
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Facebook, Leading to a Crackdown
- Swapping Kalashnikovs for Bat and Pads: Afghan Cricket, the Taliban and Peace
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results