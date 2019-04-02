LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Mesut Özil and Thanks the German Footballer for Hospitality

Arsenal footballer and global sporting icon Mesut Ozil recently sent out a special invitation to Shah Rukh Khan for a match against Newcastle United that took place in London.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
Add a prominent German footballer's name to Shah Rukh Khan's fan list. Mesut Özil, who plays for the English club Arsenal, recently sent out a special invitation to the actor for a match against Newcastle United that took place in London. The Bollywood star accepted the invite and shared a couple of photos from his meeting with Özil and thanked him for his hospitality. He also extended an invite to Özil and his fiancé Amine Gülşe to come to India.

"What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India," Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter handle, as he shared photos of his meeting with Ozil and his fiancé Amine.




Shah Rukh attended one of Premier League, 2018-19's important matches that took place on Sunday night in London at the Emirates Stadium. The German player invited the Superstar to his hospitality box as he’s a big fan of the actor. SRK also has fans in celebrities like Chris Martin, Hugh Jackman, Zayn Malik, Leonardo Di Caprio, Penelope Cruz, James Cameron and many others.

Oscar winning actor Di Caprio admitted to being a Shah Rukh fan and had said, "Starring in a movie with him will make me more popular than I am now!"

As for the football match invite, SRK accepted the invite because is an avid sports fan himself. He co-owns the Indian Premiere League team Kolkata Knight Riders and barely misses matches, each season. He is also often seen enthusiastically cheering for the team from the stands. The actor's announcement for another film is eager awaited by the fans.

