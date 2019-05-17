English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor Admires His 'Genuine' Love
Ever since Rishi Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in New York for a stand alone Netflix special with David Letterman, took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing cancer treatment for a couple of months now in the city.
Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being." (sic)
On Wednesday, Boman Irani, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Student of the Year and Housefull 2, met his "childhood sweethearts" and also posted a fun-filled picture of him with the two veteran actors.
Describing his meeting with the Kapoors, Irani wrote, "What joy it was to meet these childhood sweethearts Rishiji and Neetuji (@neetu54) during my visit. Lots of love and warmth. Wish you the best always!"
On his Instagram story, Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a glimpse of his meeting with the Kapoors along with a health update on the veteran actor.
"Nothing can beat his josh! More power to you, sir. Thank you, for the wonderful time Rishi sir and Neetu ma'am," wrote Kaushal.
Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.
Just last month, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".
Rishiji asked “When are you coming next to New York?” “Maybe end of this year.” I said. While I was struggling to get the dates he said “Listen......I’ll see you in Mumbai!!!!!!” That’s the spirit Rishiji. What joy it was to meet these childhood sweethearts Rishiji and Neetuji (@neetu54) during my visit. Lots of love and warmth. Wish you the best always! #NewYork #GoodTimes #InstaGood #InstaPic
