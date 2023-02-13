After celebrating Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting for Atlee’s Jawan. He is currently in Chennai for the same. Amid shooting, the actor recently visited his co-star Nayanthara’s residence to meet his twins. A video of the actor stepping outside her residence is going viral on social media.

Several fans and paparazzi gathered around him. As they clicked selfies, Shah Rukh gracefully obliged them, but also kept saying, ‘Excuse Me’, to head towards his car. A Chennai-based fan club of King Khan wrote, “Welcome King @iamsrk in Namma #CHENNAI We welcome our superstar & our Idol in our Hometown Our #Chennai team reached to capture ..@iamsrksir in our camera #ShahRukhKhan clicked at #Nayanthara’s apartment in #CHENNAI”.

Exclusive: Welcome King @iamsrk in Namma #CHENNAI We welcome our superstar & our Idol in our Hometown ❤️ Our #Chennai team reached to capture @iamsrk sir in our camera #ShahRukhKhan clicked at #Nayanthara’s apartment in #CHENNAI pic.twitter.com/uVVglMUkiV — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) February 11, 2023

While fans and paparazzi mobbed him, Shah Rukh managed to head toward his car. He waved to his fans and gave them a flying kiss. Shah Rukh met Nayanthara at her Egmore house in Chennai. Earlier, Shah Rukh also met Atlee’s baby boy who is just a month old.

1 more Exclusive Video: Welcome King @iamsrk in Namma #CHENNAI Nayanthara saying goodbye to SRK & King gave good bye kiss Our #Chennai team reached to capture @iamsrk sir in our camera We clicked #ShahRukhKhan while leaving at #Nayanthara’s apartment in #CHENNAI pic.twitter.com/7trHm571eW — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) February 11, 2023

According to reports, Nayanthara will be joining the sets of Jawan to shoot the final sequences of her role in the movie. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of the actress as well. Directed by Atlee, the film is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The music for the movie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coming back to Pathaan, the film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, turned out to be a box-office success. The film has minted nearly Rs 972 crores at the global box office as of now. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie was released on January 25. Apart from Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki next to Taapsee Pannu.

