Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Jitendra, Ekta Kapoor and Ronit Roy among others in attendance. Shanelle got married on February 9th at Rajasthan’s Khimsar Fort and Palace to her fiance Arjun Bhalla. The bride’s mother looked evergreen in a red benarasi saree as she posed with her industry colleagues and friends.

Mouni, who was a part of Irani’s cult-classic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi took to social media to share photos from the event. Dressed in a green sequinned saree, the Brahmastra actress can be seen posing with her husband Suraj Nambiar, Smriti Irani, SRK and others. The Pathaan star looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Sharing it, she wrote, “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead ❤️Love you di @smritiiraniofficial"

Take a look:

Smriti Irani also reunited with her on-screen husband Ronit Roy. The latter portrayed the role of Mihir Virani, the former Tusli Virani’s husband in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor was also present there with her family.

In 2001, Smriti married businessman Zubin Irani. The couple shares two sons together, Zohr and Zoish. Shanelle is Zubin’s first daughter born to the businessman’s former wife Mona. Both Shanelle and Arjun are lawyers by profession. Presently, Smriti is the Union Minister for Women and Child Development. She represents Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha.

