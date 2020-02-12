Delhi result tally
Shah Rukh Khan Names 2 Films That Inspired Him to Make Great Cinema
In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan named two of his most favorite films from 2019 and how they inspired him "to make great cinema".
Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the launch of Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan has recently revealed some of his most recent favorite films. In an interview, SRK stated that Bong Joon Ho's multiple Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite and Todd Phillips' Joker have inspired him to "make great cinema".
In an interview, Shah Rukh was asked about his favorite films. The actor after thinking for a while stated, "The new film that has really really inspired me to make great cinema is Parasite from South Korea. I think that was excellent and so was Joker. I think these two films were very good."
How @iamsrk reviewed Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, which made history at #Oscars2020 https://t.co/ojCgMWwQcB pic.twitter.com/U6ptwWSD2K
— SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 11, 2020
Both Parasite and Joker won numerous Oscars recently at the 92nd Academy Awards. Parasite won Oscars in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film and set a new record by being the only film to win in all four categories. Joker, on the other hand, won for Best Actor and Best Original Score. Interestingly this is not the first time SRK has expressed his admiration for Bong Joon Ho's latest film. Earlier last year he had tweeted after first watching Parasite. While praising the film, he referred to it as "delightfully discomforting".
Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world...and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!!
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2019
In the interview, Shah Rukh was asked about his favorite film of all time. To this, the actor replied that it would be difficult to answer as he had many but stated that Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and Don Siegel's Dirty Harry would be his first picks.
