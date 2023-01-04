Shah Rukh Khan Names Alia Bhatt 'Lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor' After Latter Decides to Call Him Pathaan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, celebrated his 13 years on Twitter with an ‘Ask SRK’ session. Every time the actor organises this Q/A session with his fans, he sends the Internet into a tizzy with his epic, hilarious, as well as heartwarming replies. His reactions to queries or affection-filled messages of his colleagues and fans prove that he is still the ‘King’ of Bollywood. However, it was Shah Rukh’s reply to his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt that became fans’ favourite today.

The actor, who will next be seen in Pathaan, had a lovely conversation with Alia Bhatt after a fan, in a now-deleted tweet, inquired about why the actress refers to him as SR.’ The superstar replied, “Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just Shah Rukh.” Alia was quick to come to his rescue. She clarified what she means when she refers to the actor as ‘SR.’ She tweeted, “More like sweet and respected (smiling emoji). But from 25th January, I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan (fire and red heart emoji). See, I’m so creative na.”

More like sweet and respected 🙂 But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan ❤See I’m so creative na https://t.co/6rAAkvwXZi — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 4, 2023

Just when we thought Alia Bhatt’s tweet was the sweetest thing we saw on the Internet today, Shah Rukh Khan proved us wrong. He made us go aww with this reply to the actress, “Done lil one. And I am now going to call you lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!” Cute, isn’t it?

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Announcing that he completed 13 years on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Wednesday afternoon: “Realised it’s 13 years on twitter. It’s been fun with all of you and fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice and some unsavoury behaviour…to all of you my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathaan.”

Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

After an hour of entertaining interaction with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan concluded ‘Ask SRK’ session with a tweet that read, “Going now thanks again for #AskSrk love you all. Have a happy year and life.”

Going now thanks again for #AskSrk love u all. Have a happy year and life.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan will open in theatres on January 25.

