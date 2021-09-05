Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara in Pune for Tamil Director Atlee's Next Film

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara were reportedly spotted in Pune, shooting for their much-talked about film together

It is being speculated than an action scene was being shot when the two got papped. The team will have a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara were reportedly spotted in Pune, shooting for their much-talked about film together. The two prolific actors have come together for Tamil director Atlee’s next project.

While no official confirmation has come from either the stars or the director, the pictures have gone viral on social media.

It is being speculated than an action scene was being shot when the two got papped. The team will have a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune.

The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot.

This film marks the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh, who will also be seen in YRF’s ‘Pathan’.

first published:September 05, 2021, 17:50 IST