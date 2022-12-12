Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara To Ranbir-Rashmika, Fresh Pairs To Look Forward To in 2023

While moviegoers are eagerly awaiting Bollywood blockbusters, starring their favourite superstars, in 2023, they also look forward to seeing some fresh pairs on-screen. From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming on-screen Bollywood pairs that will set our screens ablaze in 2023.

Kriti Sanon is, without a doubt, one of Bollywood’s busiest actresses. She has been doing back-to-back films and will be seen in her upcoming film Adipurush, alongside pan-India star Prabhas. This is the first time Kriti and Prabhas have collaborated on a project. The first look at the mythological drama has left the fans ecstatic.

While Sara Ali Khan’s fans never miss a chance to shower the actress with affection, they are now eagerly waiting to see her star opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Salaar, the highly-anticipated drama starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, will mark their first collaboration. Prashanth Neel, the director, brought them together. The gangster drama will be available in multiple languages.

While Jacqueline Ferandez has appeared in several action blockbusters in the past, she will be pushing the envelope once more in her next film, Crakk. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, will also feature action star Vidyut Jammwal.

In Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami Gautam will appear alongside Sunny Kaushal for the first time. While Yami plays an air hostess planning a heist with her business beau (Sunny Kaushal), things go wrong when their plane is hijacked. The movie’s teaser is full of action and adventure, and this new pairing of Sunny and Yami looks promising.

Read all the Latest Movies News here