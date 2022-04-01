Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara To Resume Shooting for Atlee's Next From This Day, Know More

Shah Rukh Khan fans have several reasons to rejoice as the actor announced the date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan. He has also increased his activity on social media and has been releasing several hilarious ads for an OTT platform. Apart from that, he also has Atlee’s next film in the pipeline for which he will be resuming the shoot soon. According to a report in ETimes, SRK and his co-star Nayanthara will be resuming the shoot for the film next week.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “Nayanthara will be joining the actor in this schedule, which will go on for about 10 days in Mumbai."

The film went on floors in September last year. Shah Rukh recently returned from Spain after shooting a portion of Pathaan.

A couple of weeks ago, Pinkvilla quoted one of their sources as saying that a huge set has been put up in Film City Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in the film.

After this, SRK will reportedly shoot for Raj Kumar Hirani’s next. Nayanthara, on the other hand, wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film Godfather. Atlee’s film will mark her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an investigative officer, meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dual role in the thrilling venture.

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot of Pathaan in Spain, the Don actor is now in Dubai. Shah Rukh was spotted in and around the city, accompanied by his many bodyguards. He was seen flaunting his new look in the latest pictures shared by fans.

