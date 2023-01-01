Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde, New On-Screen Jodis Fans Are Waiting for in 2023

Bollywood has an interesting lineup of projects all set to release in the upcoming year. From Merry Christmas to Fighter, fans are eagerly waiting to witness their favourite pairs on screen. Apart from intriguing storylines, these films have been making headlines for the star cast. Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone to Prabhas, fans will witness several new pairs in 2023.

Check out this list of new on-screen pairings to look forward to.

1.Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The Nag Ashwin directorial is slated to hit the theatres in the second half of 2023.

2.Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

After impressing fans with her chemistry in Atrangi Re with Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan is now set to spread her magic with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi gave the much-needed Christmas gift by announcing the release date of their upcoming. The film will hit the theatres in 2023. Katrina, along with the title poster of the film, added, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas…but there is a twist 🙂 See you in the cinemas soon!” It is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

4.Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

The announcement of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film Tu Jhootha Mai Makkaar certainly got fans excited. The movie will feature Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The romantic comedy is all set to release on March 8.

5.Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s next action drama film, Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand will hit the theatres on September 28. Deepika and Hrithik’s upcoming venture has been making all the right noises.

6.Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan is returning to the big screen with his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

7.Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Do we need to say anything here? Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame scream superhit from miles away. The Atlee directorial has already created a lot of buzz with its teaser launch. Without a doubt, we can say that the year 2023 will be SRK’s year, as after a gap of almost 5 years he’s making a comeback with three big banner films.

8.Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

It’s good news for Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans as once again they will witness his magic on screens. Ayushmann will be seen in Dream Girl along with Ananya Panday. The comedy-drama, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will release on June 29.

9.Suhana Khan and Agstya Nanda

Suhana Khan is making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be seen with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. Additionally, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina are also part of the film. Archies is slated to release on Netflix in the year 2023.

Which on-screen pairing are you most excited for?

Read all the Latest Movies News here