Shah Rukh Khan, Neetu Kapoor 'Can't Wait' For Alia Bhatt Starrer Darlings, Shower Teaser With Love

Shah Rukh Khan and Neetu Kapoor shared their reaction to the teaser of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Darlings. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Alia, who is co-producing the film with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, shared an intriguing teaser of the film on Tuesday which caught everyone’s attention including SRK and Neetu.

King Khan shared the teaser on his social media handles and expressed his excitement about the film. “Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @ShefaliShah_ and @aliaa08. Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix,” he said.

On the other hand, Neetu shared the Darlings’ teaser on her Instagram Stories and lauded Alia. “Awesome (clapping emojis) Can’t wait,” she wrote, tagging Alia. Arjun Kapoor also joined in and raved about the interesting teaser. “Thoda dark, thoda comedy, lekin full-on entertainment! This looks fab guys, congratulations to the whole team!” he wrote while sharing the teaser on his Instagram Stories.

