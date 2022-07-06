CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#MumbaiRain#IndvsEng
Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan, Neetu Kapoor 'Can't Wait' For Alia Bhatt Starrer Darlings, Shower Teaser With Love
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan, Neetu Kapoor 'Can't Wait' For Alia Bhatt Starrer Darlings, Shower Teaser With Love

Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Alia Bhatt's Darlings.

Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Alia Bhatt's Darlings.

Shah Rukh Khan and Neetu Kapoor show love to the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's film Darlings. The film is set to release on Netflix.

Entertainment Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan and Neetu Kapoor shared their reaction to the teaser of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Darlings. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Alia, who is co-producing the film with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, shared an intriguing teaser of the film on Tuesday which caught everyone’s attention including SRK and Neetu.

King Khan shared the teaser on his social media handles and expressed his excitement about the film. “Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @ShefaliShah_ and @aliaa08. Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix,” he said.

On the other hand, Neetu shared the Darlings’ teaser on her Instagram Stories and lauded Alia. “Awesome (clapping emojis) Can’t wait,” she wrote, tagging Alia. Arjun Kapoor also joined in and raved about the interesting teaser. “Thoda dark, thoda comedy, lekin full-on entertainment! This looks fab guys, congratulations to the whole team!” he wrote while sharing the teaser on his Instagram Stories.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:July 06, 2022, 07:35 IST