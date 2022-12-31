Shah Rukh Khan Offers Condolences To Prime Minister Narendra Modi On His Mother's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away on Friday, December 30 at the age of 99. Several celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood, among others offered condolences to the PM yesterday. Now, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has offered his ‘Heartfelt condolences’ to the Prime Minister. The actor took to Twitter to write, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul."

Take a look:

Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2022

Earlier this year, on the Prime Minister’s birthday, SRK had also wished him. He had written, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi."

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben, were taken to the crematorium for her last rites. The Prime Minister reached the residence of his younger brother Pankaj Modi for the last rites of his late mother on Friday morning. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his film Pathaan which will hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and will see King Khan back on screen after his 2018 film Zero. Following Pathaan, he will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and will end the year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here