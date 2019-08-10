Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan and Suhana's Future in Films: I Want Them to be Radical

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan and Suhana have been making headlines for their future ventures in the film world. There has been much anticipation around both kids' Bollywood debut as a filmmaker and/or as actor. Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Shah Rukh opened up about the advice he gives to his kids and their future in the Hindi film industry.

Shah Rukh revealed that he recently got Aryan to train with Ravi Varma on how to operate a hand-held camera and how his daughter Suhana, who recently completed school in London, will be moving to New York for further studies at the Tisch School Of The Arts.

About Aryan, Shah Rukh told Rajeev, "He wants to be a filmmaker. We are friends, so I told him, whichever aspect of the film he can learn. So, the other day I met Ravi Varma, and asked him (Aryan) to learn hand camera from him. So he's been doing that."

Shah Rukh also shared his son is currently in a 4-your course and has completed a year and a half.

About Suhana, Shah Rukh emphasised that she wants to be an actress, He said (via), "She wants to act. She is right now at the French festival in Edinburgh. So she is doing theatre, she got her face coloured, she's doing some mime and all. So its good fun."

Giving out advice to Aryan an Suhana, Shah Rukh added, "I want to just let them go bring something radical and change. Even if it's wrong. Just be radical."

Shah Rukh was recently in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Here he received his fifth doctorate by La Trobe University in Australia.

