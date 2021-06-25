Shah Rukh Khan on Completing Nearly 30 Years in Bollywood: Needed to Feel Loved

Shah Rukh Khan is a name that resonates with love and stardom in Bollywood. The King of Romance has been entertaining the audience for a long time now, with his charm, wit, and performance. Even after so many years in showbiz, his fan base only gets stronger with each passing year, transcending borders as well. Now, the superstar has completed almost three decades in the industry as his debut film Deewana completed 29 years. Taking to his social media handles, he expressed nothing but gratitude towards his fan.

Talking about the overwhelming love fans have been showering on him, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…."

Before debuting on the big screen with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti’s Deewana (1992), Khan had been playing distinct roles on Television. After Deewana’s hit, there was no looking back for him as he went on producing back to back career-defining hits.

He will be returning to the big screen after three years with an upcoming film titled Pathan. SRK was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero, which hit the theatres in 2018.

