Shah Rukh Khan on Gender Pay Gap: Dues Must be Given As Per Merit

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who feels "swept off" his feet by women, believes in gender equality. He says people must be given their due according to merit and not on the basis of their gender.The third edition of the Lux Golden Rose Awards, to be held later this year, has extended its stage to the global movement for gender equality, UN's HeForShe. The gala will pledge solidarity of male members of the film fraternity with their female counterparts and celebrate their presence and immense contribution.Shah Rukh, who features in a film wherein he walks down a glorious cinematic lane of iconic Lux divas -- from Sharmila Tagore to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt -- has spoken about the pay gap."In the past too, I have made my stance on equality of genders clear. I strongly believe dues meted out should be according to merit and not gender. Both genders have their own plus and minus points, though I love the women who make work so beautiful."Women make you think, and make you want to be a better person and for ages, and even now sadly, they do not get the dues or credit they deserve. Often they are served the raw deal, which is unfair for the whole society," the 52-year-old star said in a statement.The actor, who has featured in a string of romantic, action and emotional dramas on the big screen, enjoys a huge female fan following across the world.To that, he says, "On celluloid I have swept many women off their feet, but in reality, women tend to sweep me off my feet."