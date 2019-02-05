By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay

At a time when most A-list actors prefer to do one film a year, Akshay Kumar has constantly been belting out three to four movies a year. He is one of the few actors of his generation who redefined the success in Bollywood by bringing variety to his filmography with socially relevant and patriotic films such as Airlift, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan and Gold.So, when his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his constant film-churning abilities and whether he would be able to work on three or more films in one, he said, "What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”Shah Rukh further said even though it would be fun to share the screen space with Akshay, their timing "wouldn’t match."“It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”On the work front, Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari, which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is prepping for Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.