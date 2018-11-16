English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan on Jab Harry Met Sejal: I Let People Down, It Was an Utter Flop
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/Shah Rukh Khan
The last two years haven’t been too good for Bollywood’s Khans. Salman Khan’s Tubelight bombed at the box office, breaking his winning streak, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked without a trace and now Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan has emerged to be one of his worst performing films in recent memory.
Though it is rare for superstars to talk at length about their failures, Shah Rukh opened up about Jab Harry Met Sejal in a recent interview with Telegraph India.
“I let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was an utter flop. But I didn’t want to let anyone down; I just liked the fact that koi story nahin thi, sirf ek ring ke chakkar mein the two people kheechey chale jaate hain… it was very organic, slice-of-life thi,” he said.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film had Shah Rukh and Anushka, who were starring together for the third time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, both Yash Raj productions.
“The other day I met a director who mentioned the term ‘slice-of-life’ and I said, ‘nahin, poora pumpkin do mujhe iss baar,” Shah Rukh added.
Shah Rukh and Anushka will soon be seen together once again, this time in Anand L Rai’s Zero, which is slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21. It also stars Katrina Kaif in an important role.
