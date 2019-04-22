Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad

Shah Rukh Khan says the #MeToo movement needs to be respected enough to ensure it doesn't get reduced to being just a media sensation or a bunch of memes and scandals on social media.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
On his recent visit to China for a special screening of his last film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan spoke at length about the #MeToo movement that took Bollywood by storm last year.

Lauding the women who came out with their stories of harassment and abuse, Khan told The Hollywood Reporter, “It took great courage for these ladies to come forward — some of them shortly after their experiences, some of them years later. We should all respect the bravery that this required.”

However, Khan said that the movement needed to be taken seriously for it to have a lasting impact and create real change. “We need to respect this enough to make sure it doesn't just become a media sensation, or a bunch of memes and scandals on social media — it shouldn't be treated that way. Because then it could just become a fad, if I may use that word. This is something we need to take note of seriously and make sure it doesn't happen,” he said.

Happy with the reaction and the support that the movement got from the film industry and the awareness that it has created, Khan added, “I'm very proud that lots of people in the film industry, and other workplaces, have become aware and are taking note of it. We are now understanding that this is everyone's responsibility. I think it's a good thing. It feels wrong to say "good thing," because I wish none of it ever happened.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram