Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
Shah Rukh Khan says the #MeToo movement needs to be respected enough to ensure it doesn't get reduced to being just a media sensation or a bunch of memes and scandals on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
On his recent visit to China for a special screening of his last film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan spoke at length about the #MeToo movement that took Bollywood by storm last year.
Lauding the women who came out with their stories of harassment and abuse, Khan told The Hollywood Reporter, “It took great courage for these ladies to come forward — some of them shortly after their experiences, some of them years later. We should all respect the bravery that this required.”
However, Khan said that the movement needed to be taken seriously for it to have a lasting impact and create real change. “We need to respect this enough to make sure it doesn't just become a media sensation, or a bunch of memes and scandals on social media — it shouldn't be treated that way. Because then it could just become a fad, if I may use that word. This is something we need to take note of seriously and make sure it doesn't happen,” he said.
Happy with the reaction and the support that the movement got from the film industry and the awareness that it has created, Khan added, “I'm very proud that lots of people in the film industry, and other workplaces, have become aware and are taking note of it. We are now understanding that this is everyone's responsibility. I think it's a good thing. It feels wrong to say "good thing," because I wish none of it ever happened.”
