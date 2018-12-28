English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan on Respecting Women: I Still Knock on the Bedroom Door if My Wife’s Changing
Shah Rukh Khan says in 30 years of his married life, he has never looked into his wife Gauri’s purse.
A file photo of Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrated as the king of romance in Bollywood, says there can be no love without respect.
Talking about how to navigate relationships and behave with women in everyday life, he recently told Indian Express, “Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect.”
“Respect means equality, and I don’t mean the social media’s #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I’ve done with my wife, and my women friends because I genuinely love them,” he said.
Highlighting the importance of teaching boys about gender sensitivity, Shah Rukh added, “I teach my 21-year-old son that disrespecting a person is not okay, and I don’t mean beating or the kind of things that #MeToo has brought out. I’m talking about basic respect.”
Then giving his own example, he added, “I’ve been married for 30 years — I’ve never looked into my wife’s purse. I still knock on the bedroom door if she’s changing; I knock on my daughter’s bedroom door. They know it’s me, but this is their space.”
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which released last week to mixed response and a lukewarm box-office collection. Speculations are rife that he will next star in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic.
