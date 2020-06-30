Shah Rukh Khan on Why He Turned Down Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan might have done many unforgettable roles in his career, however there are a few films that the actor has turned down over the year. One of these was the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire directed by Danny Boyle, which went to win the Best Picture Oscar award.

In a throwback interview at Jonathan Ross' chat show, while promoting his 2010 film My Name is Khan, Shah Rukh opened up about why he ended up turning down the role. He also said director Danny Boyle was his friend and felt bad about the actor's decision.

The role of "Kaun Banega Crorepati?" host Prem Kumar later went to Anil Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan had hosted the show in 2007.

“Danny is a friend and I was very keen that the film be made, because I think that it’s a very interesting topic,” he said. “I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing. It was a great film,” he said.

Smuldog Millionaire launched the careers of Hollywood stars Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. Anil Kapoor too got a role in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and the TV show 24 after Slumdog's success.

