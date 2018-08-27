English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan on Working in Hollywood: I Think My English is a Little Weak
Shah Rukh Khan says he has never been offered any film in Hollywood.
File photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
There is hardly anything that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t done in his life, but a film in Hollywood has still eluded him. It’s little strange because he is one of the most known Indian faces in the overseas market. He says that the Hollywood filmmakers will have to ‘look at him’.
In a conversation with ET, Shah Rukh joked, “I have never been offered an opportunity. I don’t even know if I am good enough to do it — I think my English is a little weak.”
He further said, “Not taking away from the greatness of anything that others have achieved, I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day that ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’. Man, that will be wonderful. Christopher Nolan would say that there is a producer in India who wants him to make a film.”
Shah Rukh also knows the changing pattern of technology and how streaming services are emerging as a tough competition for traditional filmmaking. He said, “Netflix and all other platforms are here to stay. It gives an opportunity to a lot of youngsters who didn’t know where to take their small films.”
He was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which failed to take off at the box office, but Shah Rukh is now ready with another mega budget film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also see Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film will hit the screens in December, this year.
Also Watch
In a conversation with ET, Shah Rukh joked, “I have never been offered an opportunity. I don’t even know if I am good enough to do it — I think my English is a little weak.”
He further said, “Not taking away from the greatness of anything that others have achieved, I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day that ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’. Man, that will be wonderful. Christopher Nolan would say that there is a producer in India who wants him to make a film.”
Shah Rukh also knows the changing pattern of technology and how streaming services are emerging as a tough competition for traditional filmmaking. He said, “Netflix and all other platforms are here to stay. It gives an opportunity to a lot of youngsters who didn’t know where to take their small films.”
He was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which failed to take off at the box office, but Shah Rukh is now ready with another mega budget film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also see Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film will hit the screens in December, this year.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ethan Hawke Takes a Dig at Hugh Jackman's Logan, Says It Was a 'Fine' Superhero Film
- Tried Googling 'Hima Das'? Meet The People Who Are Collating Missing Information on Women Athletes
- Gold: Have not Left TV, I am Just Busy With Films, Says Mouni Roy
- Jaaved Jaaferi, Salman Khan and Rs 12 Crore Take On Twitter and Its Trolls
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...