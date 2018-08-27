GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan on Working in Hollywood: I Think My English is a Little Weak

Shah Rukh Khan says he has never been offered any film in Hollywood.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
File photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
There is hardly anything that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t done in his life, but a film in Hollywood has still eluded him. It’s little strange because he is one of the most known Indian faces in the overseas market. He says that the Hollywood filmmakers will have to ‘look at him’.

In a conversation with ET, Shah Rukh joked, “I have never been offered an opportunity. I don’t even know if I am good enough to do it — I think my English is a little weak.”

He further said, “Not taking away from the greatness of anything that others have achieved, I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day that ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’. Man, that will be wonderful. Christopher Nolan would say that there is a producer in India who wants him to make a film.”

Shah Rukh also knows the changing pattern of technology and how streaming services are emerging as a tough competition for traditional filmmaking. He said, “Netflix and all other platforms are here to stay. It gives an opportunity to a lot of youngsters who didn’t know where to take their small films.”

He was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which failed to take off at the box office, but Shah Rukh is now ready with another mega budget film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also see Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film will hit the screens in December, this year.

